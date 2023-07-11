“Why should I change hotels now, just because I’m in the quarterfinals. I’m fine where I am, it won’t be a 5-star but it’s fine for me ”. This sentence would be enough to describe the character of Roman Safiullin, a Russian who has nothing to do with the other Russians. Yes, because to talk about Jannik Sinner’s next opponent in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, one must forget Rublev’s smashed rackets and Medvedev’s follies. Safiullin is happy to have arrived here, where he recalls the successes of Federer and Nadal, whom he followed as a child. “And the check for the quarters? I haven’t looked at the amount yet, but I imagine it’s enough to allow me to invest in my team”.