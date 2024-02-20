Virtual and augmented reality technologies in art and education allow not only “to go to a museum without leaving the couch.” According to digital artist and VS Gallery resident Kirill Rave, VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) technologies are useful for art and the exhibition of his works.

Rave is confident that new technologies provide an extra layer of exposition (and therefore additional meaning), and an educational story, and a way to “freeze” a project to give the viewer the opportunity to return to contemplation again and again. And, of course, for archives: the Internet remembers everything.

“Augmented reality is needed for new experiences. For me, as an artist, this is a full-fledged tool, unlimited possibilities for building other physics and scaling. By and large, the universe in which we live is tied to universal human concepts. AR is when you create your own Star Wars. Yes, there is an entertaining moment here, it’s just cool. But this is also a field for realizing an additional layer of meaning that you put into your art, a kind of “multi-step,” he shared with Izvestia.

There are many media artists in Russia who are closely immersed in AR – in particular, Aristarkh Chernyshev, Yan Posadsky, Sofia Skidan, Anna Tagantseva-Kobzeva, Yaroslav Kravtsov.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Keep your eyes peeled: VR and AR are changing the idea of ​​museum excursions