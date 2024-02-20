Russia appears 170 times in a 28 page document registered this Thursday before the court in Las Vegas (Nevada) that is dealing with the indictment of an FBI informant for false testimony against the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden. Prosecutors describe the contacts that said informant, Alexander Smirnov, has had with Russian intelligence. Based on the summary documents, Democrats believe that Vladimir Putin's regime has repeatedly attempted to interfere in the US elections and wants to continue doing so.

“As noted, law enforcement is aware of Smirnov's contacts with officials affiliated with Russian intelligence because Smirnov himself reported several of those contacts to his FBI handler. “As described below, these contacts are extensive and very recent, and Smirnov intended to meet with one of these officials on his next planned trip abroad,” says the document from prosecutors, who believe that the defendant should remain in preventive detention while the case is processed.

The FBI informant, now accused of false testimony and fabricating false evidence, has been used by Republicans as a battering ram against the Bidens. The document that included his statement, in which he said that Joe and Hunter Biden had each received five million dollars in bribes from the Ukrainian company Burisma, served to justify the opening of an investigation against the president to subject him to a possible political trial (impeachment). Once proven false, the Republicans continue their harassment of the president.

The prosecutors' document says Smirnov “promoted a new false narrative after saying he met with Russian officials.” They claim that the accused himself “admitted that officials associated with Russian intelligence participated in the dissemination of a story” about Hunter Biden.

“Smirnov's contacts with Russian officials affiliated with the Russian intelligence services are not benign,” prosecutors add at another point. They claim that “the Russian intelligence services intercepted several calls made by prominent people in the United States that the Russian Government could use as 'kompromat' [para chantaje] in the 2024 elections, depending on who the candidates are.”

The team that signs the brief is led by special prosecutor David Weiss, who was appointed by Donald Trump and who has achieved the indictment of Hunter Biden for the alleged illegal purchase and possession of a weapon and for alleged tax crimes. That prosecutor, however, now agrees that “Smirnov continues his efforts to spread disinformation about a candidate from one of the two main parties in the United States,” in reference to Joe Biden.

And he adds: “The court should also take this conduct into account when evaluating his background and personal characteristics. What this shows is that the disinformation he is spreading is not limited to 2020. He is actively spreading new lies that could affect the US election after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November. In light of this fact, there is a serious risk that he may flee in order to avoid accountability for his actions.”

Judge Daniel Albregts, however, has ignored the requests for preventive detention and has allowed Smirnov to be released under electronic surveillance with a device located by GPS. When leaving the court, he had his face covered so that he would not be recognized.

