Picture painted with artificial intelligence and that reflects the feeling of hope of Ángela, a patient with nCMTN.

Uncertainty, anger, fear, acceptance and gratitude are emotions that man has transferred to the canvas since ancient times. Any museum shows them every day. The difficult thing is for a robot to express these feelings through artificial intelligence, especially if the people who experience them are patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), one of the most aggressive and with the worst prognosis. This disease affects about 5,000 women each year, of which only 12% survive beyond five years.

To find solutions to this type of cancer, which for now lacks a cure, and encourage research on it, an exhibition has been set up that will tour various Spanish cities. This Tuesday the exhibition entitled ‘Pictures with hope’ was inaugurated at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid.

As explained by David Marín, Director of Oncology at Gilead Laboratories, the testimony of three patients with CMTNm has been collected. His words have been analyzed by the artificial intelligence program ‘Voice analytics’. The three women who have wanted to share their experience are Sonia, Ángela and Gema. “We interviewed them in three phases. A first was to understand what emotions they felt when they were diagnosed with the tumor. The second investigates how they began to accept the disease and accept what they had. And a third phase refers to the hope that arises when it is known that the disease is being investigated”, argues Marín.

The computer system interprets these emotions and translates them into strokes and colors. «The boxes corresponding to the diagnosis have gray and blue tones, colder. As the process of accepting the disease advances, the color range becomes warmer, so that the painting acquires a more hopeful aspect », he points out.

“You feel like falling into an abyss without touching the ground,” says one of the patients in an explanatory video. All of them place her expectations on innovation and new therapies: “we depend on her to move forward.”

Pilar Fernández, president of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Association, argued that CMTNm is “a forgotten pathology within social discourse.” For Fernández, the breast tumor carries an overly “sweetened” message, the result of the hegemony of positive thinking that makes her hypothetical healing fall on the will of the patient. “It’s like saying we’re sick because we haven’t done enough. What heals is science and technology », she says.

The paintings made from the stories of the patients will be donated to the association chaired by Fernández, which in turn will launch a crowdfunding campaign to obtain funding. “Research has come a long way, and thanks to it I am here myself after 30 years,” he said.