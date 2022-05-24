“In the Luhansk region, Russian forces are attacking in all directions: Severodonetsk, Hirske. The Russians brought a huge amount of means. They keep helicopters and heavy weapons on alert. Lysychansk Bakhmut street is under constant gunfire. The groups of enemy saboteurs ‘work’ there. “This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Haidai, the governor of Luhansk.

There Russian military campaign has entered “its most active phase” Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said, quoted by the BBC.

The self-proclaimed leader of the Moscow-backed breakaway Donetsk region Denis Pushilin said Russian and separatist forces were fighting to take full control of the city of Lyman and have already captured half of it. “The active phase of the liberation of Krasny Liman is underway,” Pushilin said on the Solovyov Live YouTube program. Located in the north of the eastern Donetsk region, Krasny Liman is the ancient name of the Ukrainian city of Lyman. It is located on the road. for Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

MORE THAN 10 MUNICIPAL DITES IN THE KIEV REGION – There are over 10 mass graves found in the Kiev region and of these eight are in the Bucha district. This was stated by the chief of police of the Kiev region, Andriy Nebytov, quoted by Ukrinform. “So far we have found more than 10 mass graves with civilian casualties in the Kiev region. Most of them, eight of them, are in the Bucha district,” Nebytov said, adding that there are between 40 and 57 bodies in each grave. “And unfortunately this is not the final balance”, he added, recalling that 418 bodies were found in Bucha alone, and more than 50% of people were killed with gunshots. “These are terrible crimes, and they have been recorded. That is why I hope that the Russian attackers will be brought to justice,” he said.

THE COMPLAINT FROM MARIUPOL: “200 BODIES AMONG THE RUBBLE OF A BUILDING” – The bodies of 200 people were found in the rubble of a skyscraper in Mariupol, the martyr city of Ukraine. The complaint came via Telegram from an adviser to the mayor of the city, Petro Andryushchenko. And it has also been relaunched by the BBC, which states that it cannot independently verify the news. Bodies that, according to Andryushchenko, were found in “an advanced state of decomposition”. A large number of bodies, he again denounced, in an ‘improvised’ morgue in Mariupol, a city that “has been transformed into a large cemetery”.

ARCHBISHOP KIEV: “I HAVE SEEN KILLED AND BURNED FATHER, MOTHER AND DAUGHTERS” – The archbishop of Kiev, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, speaking via streaming at a conference, delivered a dramatic account of the war in Ukraine: “When I saw a family, father, mother and two girls of 6 and 11 years killed and then burned, I must say to you humanly within me the same question has arisen: Lord, but why? I must confess that I cannot understand “.