Surnames are one of the most important signs of identity. Under this framework, in Debate we have asked the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ChatGPT which are the 3 most important surnames in Mexico.

It is in this way that, to the question of “What are the 3 most important surnames in Mexico?”, ChatGPT has answered the following:

*Hernandez: This surname is quite common in Mexico and can be found in many regions of the country. Historically, there have been prominent people with this surname who have played important roles in politics, academia, the arts, and other fields.

*Gonzalez: Like Hernández, the González surname is very common in Mexico and is widely distributed throughout the country. There have been numerous notable figures in Mexican history with this surname, including politicians, community leaders, artists, and athletes.

*Lopez: Another common surname in Mexico, López has also been used by many notable people in the country's history. Additionally, the surname has been particularly prominent in Mexican politics, with several presidents, revolutionary leaders, and important public figures bearing this surname.

Artificial Intelligence surprises by answering: what are the 3 most important surnames in Mexico/Photo: Cuartoscuro

Surnames of Spanish origin common in Mexico

To finish, we leave you a list with the Spanish surnames that are common in Mexico and Latin America:

*A: Abraham, Acevedo, Acosta, Aguado, Aguiar, Aguilar, Alarcón, Alba, Aldana, Alcalá, Alegre, Alfonso, Alfaro, Almeida, Alonso, Álvarez, Amigo, Amado, Amaya, Aranda.

*B: Baltasar, Báez, Barral, Barrios, Beato, Benavente, Benítez, Bernal, Bravo, Bueno, Bermejo.

*C: Cabrera, Calvo, Camacho, Campo, Cantos, Carrasco, Carrillo, Carvajal, Castellanos.

*D: Delgado, Diego, Díez, Díaz, Duque, Domínguez, Durán, Dorado, Duarte.

*E: Enrique, Enríquez, Espejo, Esperanza, Espinosa, Escudero, Esteban.

*F: Fajardo, Fernández, Ferrer, Ferrero, Figueroa, Flores, Fuentes, Fuertes.

*G: Gálvez, García, Gato, Garzón, Gil, Gimeno, Giménez, Gómez, Granado, González, Gutiérrez.

*H: Haro, Henríquez, Hernández, Heredia, Holgado, Herrera, Huerta, Hurtado.

*I: Ibáñez, Israel, Izquierdo.

*J: Jaén, Jiménez, Jimeno, Jorge, Juárez, Julián, Lázaro.

*L: Leal, Lara, Larios, Leiva, León, Lima, Linares, Lobato, Lobo, López, Lorca, Lorenzo.

*M: Madrid, Madrigal, Macías, Machado, Manuel, Márquez, Marchena, Marcos, Martínez, Marín.

*N: Nájera, Navarro, Navas, Nieto, Núñez.

*Or: Ocampo, Ochoa, Olivos, Olmos, Oliva, Ordóñez, Olivares, Orellana, Ortega, Ortiz.

*P: Pacheco, Padilla, Palma, Palomino, Pardo, Paredes, Pareja, Parra, Paz, Pascual, Pedraza, Peña, Pérez.

*Q: Quirós, Quemada.

*A: Ramírez, Ramos, Real, Rey, Reina, Ribera, Ricardo, Rivero, Robles, Roca, Rivas, Rodríguez, Ruiz, Salgado.

*S: Salinas, Salas, Salazar, Salcedo, Salvador, Sánchez, Sancho, Serra, Serrano, Sierra, Silva.

*T: Talavera, Toledo, Torre, Torres, Trigo, Úbeda, Uría.

*U: Urrutia.

*V: Valero, Valle, Vara, Varela, Vargas, Vázquez, Vega, Velázquez, Vera, Vergara, Villanueva, Vidal.

*Z: Zalazar, Zaragoza, Zúñiga.

Artificial Intelligence surprises by answering: what are the 3 most important surnames in Mexico/Photo: Government of Nayarit