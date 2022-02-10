A team of young university students has proposed a system which, by measuring physiological parameters inserted in an AI system, expresses the emotional state of patients in “emoticons”

Recognizing the emotions of a patient who can neither speak nor move, making his life and treatment better may be possible. This is what the Emma Project (Emotional Multi Modal Assistant), born to help people with muscle and respiratory deficiencies. Emma is the Power rAIngers project, a team of young Sienese university students which won the fifth edition of the Rare Disease Hackathon, as part of the Health System Forum in Florence. The team won the € 5,000 up for grabs and is made up of Paolo Andreini, Filippo Costanti, Giuseppe Alessio D’Inverno, Giovanna Maria Dimitri, Veronica Lachi, Caterina Graziani, Niccolò Pacino and Anna Visibelli, who proposed a system that, by measuring physiological parameters such as sweating, heart rate, respiratory rate, inserted in an artificial intelligence system, expresses the emotional state with an emoticon on the smartwatch on the patient’s wrist, like on social media. Sad angry, happy, cheerful and much more and this not only improves these people’s lives better, the care themselves benefits.