The energy consumption generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing at an annual rate of 30% and the computing power necessary to maintain AI boom doubles roughly every 100 daysaccording to data from the World Economic Forum. This means that the energy needed to execute AI tasks is accelerating rapidly, with significant implications for the environment.

But, how can we manage this situation? Immediate measures such as limiting energy use during the training and inference phases of AI models and Optimize scheduling to save energy. In the long term, integrating AI with quantum computing could help reduce your energy footprint by showing a more efficient relationship between computing power and energy use.

This rapid increase in energy demand is challenging, but renewable energy sources are becoming increasingly integrated to address this enormous need.

First, renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are becoming more common, deployed quickly, and can serve a large number of corporate customers, including AI companies. Second, several technological advances are making renewable energy more integrated with AI itself. For example, AI can improve grid management and stability by forecasting renewable energy production through analysis of weather patterns and historical data. This helps balance supply and demand in real time, making the energy grid more resilient and efficient.

These advances are crucial to ensuring that renewable energy can meet the growing demand from AI and other sectors.

Strategies against network aging

Furthermore, several strategies and technological advances are being applied to address one of the biggest challenges in the sector: the aging of European electricity networks, which can be summarized in three main aspects: network modernization, energy storage solutions and integration. of AI.

The Network modernization is crucial and involves upgrading infrastructure by replacing obsolete equipment, improving network capacity, and integrating smart grid technologies. For example, the EU Grid Action Plan aims to invest almost €600 billion between now and 2030 to modernize the grid and support the integration of renewable energy sources.

The integration of AI It plays a fundamental role in optimizing network management. AI can predict energy consumption and production patterns, thus helping to balance supply and demand in real time. This improves the stability and efficiency of the grid, facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources.

Advanced energy storage systemslike batteries, are essential to manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. AI-based models can optimize the use and performance of these storage systems, ensuring a reliable supply of energy even when renewable sources are not producing.

Advantages of AI for the energy sector

AI contributes significantly to the optimization of energy storage through several key mechanisms. Using predictive analytics, AI analyzes large amounts of data from various sources, such as weather forecasts, energy consumption patterns, and network conditions. This allows AI to predict energy production and consumption, optimizing when and how energy should be stored and released. Additionally, AI can make decisions in real time to balance supply and demand. For example, during periods of increased renewable energy production, the AI ​​may decide to store excess energy. Conversely, during demand peaks, AI can effectively manage the discharge of stored energy to ensure a stable supply.

AI algorithms can also optimize the charge and discharge cycles of batteries, extending their useful life and improving their efficiency. By predicting the best times to charge and discharge, AI helps reduce battery wear. Additionally, AI can monitor the health of energy storage systems, predicting potential failures before they occur. This proactive maintenance approach helps minimize downtime and reduce maintenance costs.

So while AI increases energy demand and puts pressure on the grid, its integration with renewable energy sources can help mitigate these challenges. By leveraging the capabilities of AI to optimize energy production, forecast demand, and manage grid stability, we can make the energy system more efficient and resilient. This not only helps balance increased demand, but also supports the transition to a more sustainable and decarbonized energy future.