The president underwent intracranial surgery last Tuesday after a domestic accident that occurred in October
The first videos and images of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after leaving the ICU, two surgeries and three days in the hospital, They have put an end to the speculations that shook the economic news and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Lula #reappears #good #shape #surgery
Leave a Reply