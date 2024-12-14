

12/13/2024



Updated at 11:16 p.m.





The first videos and images of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after leaving the ICU, two surgeries and three days in the hospital, They have put an end to the speculations that shook the economic news and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only