Artificial Intelligence or AI is advancing by leaps and bounds and to such a degree that it surpasses video game companies like this story related to Psyonix and Rocket League.

What happens is that it recently came to light on Reddit a video where a player handles the ball very well at ground level. But he does it with such perfection that according to some he is not a real person but a bot or program that uses AI routines to play.

It is not the only video available, but there are others on YouTube. That is what has caused some players to claim that Artificial Intelligence has managed to ‘infiltrate’ into Rocket League.

This is undoubtedly a bad precedent and Psyonix must take action on the matter as soon as possible. At least to discover game patterns that expose the bots that use AI and thus be able to block and ban them.

It is these types of cheaters that ruin the gaming experience for other players. But the use of bots in Rocket League with Artificial Intelligence implies another problem.

What happens is that these programs learn to play, and with enough interaction, they would easily outplay many players. So they would end up like real pros with hard to spot play patterns. Yes, everything can be worse.

What other misuses does Artificial Intelligence have besides Rocket League?

what is going on with Rocket League and Artificial Intelligence is something that can be repeated with other video games that have a strong focus on their online multiplayer modes.

But the misuse of AI goes beyond that. The use of ChatGPT, a chatbot that some bad students turn to to do homework for their schools, is one of the most recent examples. Another would be the use of AI to replace creatives in various fields.

An example in this sense is that of a voice actor who lost a job opportunity because he was replaced by software that uses Artificial Intelligence to generate the human voice.

And neither can we ignore the complaints and criticisms of artists who claim that AI programs use their works to make their creations. In the latter case without paying the respective rights and violating their copyright. AI is a ‘hot’ topic.

