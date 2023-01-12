Mara Venier in this hour has entrusted a touching dedication to her social networks. In fact, the Venetian presenter wanted to remember the lawyer Roberto Ruggiero, who passed away yesterday afternoon after being taken ill as he left a restaurant in the Prati district in Rome.

Robert Ruggiero was one of the best-known criminal lawyers of the Capital and, in fact, during his career he has been an advocate for many famous people, such as Franco Califano and Maurizio Costanzo. She was also a lawyer for the Craxi Foundation and, in fact, she had also defended the leader of the PSI; Ruggiero had also been awarded the honorary plaque delivered to him by the Forensic Council.

During the season of “Clean hands” he was also the lawyer of Mach di Palmstein, always acquitted during the trials that concerned him.

Yesterday, Wednesday afternoon, the man was taken ill as he left a restaurant in the neighborhood Meadows in Rome, dying suddenly. Also Mara Venier, her great friend, she wanted to remember the lawyer.

Mara Venier heartbroken: goodbye to…

My Roberto, you left so suddenly. You too have left me.

wrote in these hours Mara Venier, as the caption of a shot that portrays her together with Roberto Ruggiero, passed away suddenly in the past few hours.

“Rest in peace”the woman added, with the hashtag #friend always. Immediately below the post, many messages arrived, both from those who joined the woman’s pain and from those who have discovery thanks to her the tragic news.

Mara mia, I know from you. Here we are keep a lot of company when I came to you at Live Life, a beautiful time. I continued to feel it until a few months ago.

he actually wrote Roberto Alessi, director of Novella 2000.

“It was unique. He will stay with us ”, wrote Enrico Vanzina; “I’m really sorry!” Jerry Cala said instead. The post reached right away thousands of likes…