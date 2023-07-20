Artificial Intelligence | Bloomberg: Apple is developing its own artificial intelligence application

Having remained behind in the artificial intelligence competition, Apple is rumored to be planning a significant announcement related to artificial intelligence for next year.

A technology company Apple is developing its own generative artificial intelligence application for the news service Bloomberg information received by.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Apple is planning a major announcement related to artificial intelligence for next year. Apple has not publicly announced its plans.

The American company known for its iPhones has developed its own software framework called Ajax for the development of large language models. Apple is also said to be training its own conversational AI application.

According to Bloomberg, several working groups are working on Apple’s artificial intelligence project. It is said that Apple is already using its conversational artificial intelligence application internally for product development, among other things.

This one the best-known generative artificial intelligence application at the moment is the Chat GPT chatbot developed by the American company Open AI. Also Google announced recently Google Bard, its own conversational AI app.

So far, Apple has remained in the background in the artificial intelligence craze of the technology industry. The company has utilized artificial intelligence in its applications, but has not made any major announcements related to artificial intelligence technology.