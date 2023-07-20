This indicates that plans to boost the plant’s production are still under way, although focus has recently shifted to expansion in the United States.

Tesla said in February it was assembling battery modules at its German factory and preparing to produce electrodes, but it had not yet started because it had focused on cell production in the United States due to subsidies under the Inflation Act.

Tesla wants to double its battery production capacity to 100 gigawatt-hours and produce one million cars annually, making the plant’s capacity more than Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen’s.

The company currently produces around 5,000 cars per week at its Gruenheide plant near Berlin and has not provided a timetable for an increase in production.