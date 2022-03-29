The Sandboxvirtual world of decentralized gaming, will be the protagonist in the exhibition DART 2121. NFT Art of the Future, organized by DART Dynamic Art Museum at the Museo della Permanente in Milan and scheduled from March 30 to May 24, 2022. A virtual space where artists can express themselves freely and trade their works of art without intermediation. The Sandbox, main sponsor of the exhibition, is a world built on virtual lands where users can create, play and monetize their interactions within the various experiences offered. In this universe, based on blockchain technology, every digital object is an NFT and it can be created and sold using a proprietary currency, called Sand, triggering economic exchanges between its users and thus proving ideal also for video game developers and other experiences, but also for digital artists. In particular, the latter can already try their hand at tools such as VoxEdit and GameMaker for the creation of works of art and interactive performances to be monetized without intermediation in the appropriate marketplace.

With The Sandbox a glimpse of other virtual worlds will be proposed. The exhibition features Decentraland, with the Vegas City Arts Village project, the commercial district with the highest number of visitors 85 self-managed galleries with a focus on digital art, and Spatial, a container of spaces used for the display and use of digital creations in the creative cultural sphere, characterized by the fact of making use of a video scanner capable of faithfully reproducing the human figure of the user. Arium then allows artists and curators to create interactive exhibition experiences and connect with their communities in a shared social space. In addition to the aforementioned, the metaverses Musae and Matrix will also be present, as well as DART which will present its DART Dynamic Metaverse, within which the current exhibitions in the physical spaces of the museum and two exclusive special exhibitions will be visible.

On display, in addition to an exhibition of works by twenty NFT artists, there will also be a selection of Collectibles, digital creations made mainly through Artificial Intelligence algorithms that create randomized collections based on the principle of the uniqueness of the individual elements, which represent a sector of interest for collectors in the NFT context. Finally, the .artmirable platform will offer the possibility of viewing the NFT of the digital image of the now famous Banksy work. The Flower Throwerof which both the real original triptych and its digital image will be exhibited.