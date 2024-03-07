Mikel Arteta's men will have to receive a visit from Brentford, a team from the lower middle of the table that will seek to have an opportunity to attack the Emirates Stadium to move away from the relegation zone of the Premier League
Below we leave you with Arsenal's possible lineup to face Brentford on this day of the Premier League:
BY: DAVID RAYA – The Spanish international goalkeeper has taken over the goal since his arrival last summer gunner. He has Arteta's complete trust, especially because of his great footwork, which was one of the main reasons for signing him.
RHP: BEN WHITE – Given the team's losses on that right back, the English centre-back has had to get used to that position little by little, and the truth is that he is not doing badly at all. Although he cannot contribute in attack like a conventional full-back would, he is a life insurance in defense, and to that he adds some increases on the wing, which is why it is important for the Spanish coach.
DFC: SALIBA – The French center back is irreplaceable in this team. His enormous size and good handling of the ball make him a very important asset, especially due to the team's play, based on touch and getting the ball out from behind.
DFC: GABRIEL – In the same sense as his teammate we have the Brazilian center back, who is having a very good season. To his great defensive contribution this year he has added an interesting scoring contribution, which makes him a very complete defender.
LI: KIWIOR – With the numerous casualties in this position of Arteta's team, which seem to be recovering and will be a doubt until the last moment, the Polish defender must be the Spanish coach's wild card in this position. Despite not having the offensive contribution of other full-backs in the squad, he delivers in defense and is very disciplined, so he should be a starter in this clash.
MC: DECLAN RICE – The English midfielder arrived last summer market for a fairly large sum, and the truth is that he is not disappointing at all. He is the leader in that midfield, and his physical ability allows him to cover a lot of the field, so he is indisputable on the Los Angeles team. gunners.
MC: ODEGAARD - The Norwegian is the differential talent and captain of the team. With his play between the lines, and his great vision, he does a lot of damage to enemy defenses, being the main player capable of filtering passes for the wingers and the forward, something key in those games in which the opponents close in the zone a lot. defensive.
MC: HAVERTZ – Although on some occasions he has played as a false nine, especially when Gabriel Jesús has not been available, Arteta prefers him in this deeper position in the center of the field, which is a more common place for him. The German has a great physique that allows him to go up and down continuously, and a very good touch on the ball. In addition, he is performing at a high level and is very much liked by the Spanish coach.
ED: BUKAYO SAKA – The talented English winger has emerged as a key figure in the team. With his inside plays from the right wing, and great technical quality in his left leg, he is being one of Arsenal's stars this season. He has 16 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.
EI: GABRIEL JESUS – G.Jesus, the Brazilian striker, has shown his quality at Arsenal. With his ability to unbalance in the final third of the field, dribbling skills and ability to finish plays, he brings an additional dimension to the team's attack.
DC: TROSSARD – The Belgian has been alternating starts with substitutes in the eleven in recent games, given his scoring ability and verticality, so he could be a starter in this important Premier League match against Brentford.
Goalie: David Raya
Defending: Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior
Midfielders: Odegaard, Rice, Havertz
Forwards: Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard
