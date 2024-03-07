To be a car brand for the people, two things are essential: an affordable car and a spacious station wagon. Preferably even an affordable station wagon. Volkswagen is busy with the affordable car, but in terms of stations things are currently going well: there is a new Passat Variant, a Golf Variant and now also a fully electric station wagon. And that VW ID.7 Tourer now has a price.

The range of Volkswagen's first electric station wagon is still nice and clear. There is one drivetrain and you can choose from the Pro or Pro Business versions. The Volkswagen ID.7 always has rear-wheel drive, 286 hp, a 77-kWh battery and 607 kilometers of range. A sportier GTX with four-wheel drive will be added later.

The Dutch price of the VW ID.7 Tourer is minimal 58,990 euros. That is 1,000 euros more than the sedan. For this amount you get, for example, 19-inch rims, LED headlights, a 15-inch screen on the dashboard, dual-zone air conditioning and heated seats. For an extra 2,500 euros you get more luxurious headlights, Travel Assist, electrically adjustable seats, a 360-degree camera and some nice options.

Isn't the price of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer very high?

Almost 60,000 euros is a lot of money, but before everyone starts shouting things about the price in guilders: if you convert the amount to the 1990s via the inflation calculator, it is approximately 26,000 euros. At that time, a Passat 2.0 GT also cost something like that. The 2.8-liter VR6 then cost around 30,000 euros. So yes: it's a lot of money, but in comparison it's not too bad.

The Volkswagen Passat is also there. That station wagon will cost you at least 48,990 euros. Then you get a reasonable 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 150 hp. The VR6 engine will no longer be available for the time being, unfortunately.