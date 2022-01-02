Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

This year, Arsenal is targeting the services of Swedish star Alexander Isak, a “goal machine”, the Spanish team, Real Sociedad, in order to strengthen its attack, in light of the possibility of the departure of French Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract expires next summer, and Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with whom the relationship has reached. And between the club’s management and the Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, a dead end, and he was even excluded from the team, and the captaincy was withdrawn from him.

According to the news from England, Arteta does not want to be surprised by the departure of any of the strikers, Lacazette and Aubameyang, and is therefore seeking offensive support, whether in the current “winter Mercato” or the next “summer Mercato”.

For its part, the Spanish newspaper “The Athletic” reported that the Swedish “goal machine” is at the top of the list of options set by Arteta, if an agreement is reached with Real Sociedad.

Isak scored 17 goals in the La Liga last season, while he has so far scored 7 goals in the various competitions his team has participated in this 2021-2022 season.

The young Swede has a contract with Sociedad until the summer of 2026, and the contract includes a penalty clause of 75 million pounds, to be paid by the club that wants to buy it.

And the Spanish newspaper pointed out that Arteta needs great support this season, in light of the prospects of his team qualifying to play in the Champions League next season, and this is why he urges the “Gunners” administration to expedite entering into negotiations with the Spanish club, in order to resolve this deal.

It is noteworthy that Alexander Isak, born on September 21, 1999, “22 years old”, who is of Eritrean descent, began his professional career in Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and moved to Real Sociedad in 2019, and plays for him so far.

Isak played in the different age groups in Sweden under 17, 19 and 21, and was promoted to the first team in January 2017.