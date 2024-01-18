Susy Diaz He generated all kinds of comments when promoting a company that is dedicated, as he claims, to selling ready-made theses. On social networks you can hear the famous ex-vedette stating that they will even refund your money if you do not pass the thesis. To corroborate this, the 'Amor y fuego' team called the company, who affirmed what Susy said.

What did Susy Díaz say about the controversy over the sale of completed theses?

The popular former congresswoman stated that she feels harassed: “Nor it is illegal for them to advise you or help you write. I say: 'Why so much bullying or so much else? I'm 60 years old.' The Law for the Elderly, 30490, says very clearly that the State protects me. I have to live a life worthy of peace and tranquility. So I better disappear from television, go live in another country and only enter social networks.”.

In addition, she revealed that the company contacted her to apologize and affirm that they will issue a release after the controversy.

Susy Díaz breaks her silence and defends herself for promoting a thesis writing company. Photo: composition LR/La República/TikTok See also The queen of diets will premiere 'Susy, a star in Congress'! all about the movie

What happened to Susy Díaz?

In a video that was broadcast on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Susy promotes a company dedicated to writing master's and doctoral theses and the costs are shown in a range of 5,500 and 7,000 soles. The clip quickly went viral on various social networks and many were against the ex-vedette and the recommendation of this type of advertising.

There was no shortage of comments on social networks. Some of them were: “This should be classified as a crime if it is not already a crime”, “I don't know if you realize the great damage you do with this advertising”, “This denigrates academic and research activity”, “They don't care about quality education” . In addition, netizens tagged Indecopi to supervise the alleged irregularity.