The gunners lose the second game in the last 3 days and allow Tottenham to fully return to the race for a place in the Champions League. Mateta, Ayew and Zaha the goals of the hosts

Arsenal collapses in Selhurst Park. Conte, on the other hand, rejoices on the sofa at home: Arteta’s team is defeated by the postponement against Palace and fourth place in the standings remains in the hands of Antonio’s Tottenham. In the Premier League monday night, the Gunners collapse (0-3) against Vieira’s team, leading 2-0 at the end of the first half thanks to goals from Mateta and Ayew, then scoring in the second half also with the usual Zaha. Lacazette and his teammates thus remain nailed to fifth place, even if on equal points with the Spurs and with one more game to play: the fight-Champions, in the last days of the championship, is a matter to be done… within the walls of London. See also From exclusion from the Uefa list to the new stop: what happened to Tuanzebe?

immediately palace – The Eagles’ first home win in 2022 is signed by Joachim Andersen. The Danish defender produces two assists at the start of the game: in the 16 ‘Mateta serves with a header on the developments of a free kick and then vertically launches Ayew who, favored by a mess of the host defense, on 24’ is only in front in Ramsdale and is not wrong. With the double advantage put in the safe, the Palace lowers the pace until half-time and only trembles when Lacazette fails a gore close to Guaita.

damn monday – In the second half the music does not change: Rowe and Odegaard waste two good opportunities for Arsenal. At 73 ‘the Norwegian lands in the Zaha area, who shows up on the spot and puts his signature on the trio. In the finale, Arteta tries a desperate assault but Rowe, Saka and Nketiah are inaccurate and can’t even close the distance. After five consecutive away wins, the Gunners are thus forced to bow in front of Vieira’s team: the monday-night derby continues to bring bad luck, the last Monday in Selhurst Park was in April 2017. The result? Another 3-0 … See also Carabao Cup: Liverpool don't sting. Arsenal breaks the 0-0

