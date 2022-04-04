The extraordinary success of Squid Gamethanks to his twists and turns and gratuitous violence, he screened the director Hwang Dong-hyuk in the Olympus of the great world artistic directors. The director declared that he is preparing his new film which, according to him, will be “even more violent than Squid Game“.

According to what is reported on VarietyHwang Dong-hyuk is hard at work on a new movie called Killing Old People Clubadaptation of one of the novels by Umberto Eco. According to the director, the film that should arrive on Netflix after the second season of the TV series, it will be “even more violent than Squid Game», Adding that probably will have to hide from the elders after the release of the film.

Hwang Dong-hyuk further stated that he has already written twenty-five pages on Killing Old People Club and, in particular, that it will be another controversial work, just like Squid Game. The director said the beloved Netflix series took a long time to complete.

Dong-hyuk, in fact, began writing the script for what would become Squid Game as early as 2009, keeping such ideas on his computer for more than ten years. The creator of the series said: «SI knew that sooner or later the right time for this material would come. I waited and waited, and in the meantime I made three films“. In any case, it was the creator who confirmed the arrival of the second season of Squid Game and, in all probability, it will be even more violent and surprising than the first.

Waiting for new information on the new film by Hwang Dong-hyuk and on Squid Game, we remind you that an actor from the first season could return by surprise in the second. In addition, according to the words of the creator of the work, Netflix would also be in talks with him for a possible third season, although for the moment there is no official information about it.