It has not been the best start to the year for Arsenal, although the London team moved very well within the market to close signings that would put them in a position to fully fight with Manchester City, the results of Mikel’s team Arteta has the club in fifth position, already several points behind Pep’s team. As if that were not enough, they are also below the reborn Liverpool and the surprising Brighton, tied with Tottenham.
It is too early in the year to judge and conclude that Arsenal will not achieve anything this season, but at least it does give the impression that the London team is short of pieces to compete with a renewed Manchester City with a perfect pace, at less at the local level. Arteta understands it in this way and wants reinforcements in the month of January, prioritizing the arrival of a star scorer to compete with Gabriel Jesús, with the powerful Ivan Toney as an option.
The Englishman is off the field due to suspension, however, what he did last year, exceeding 20 goals in the Premier League, is enough for him to have countless suitors, with Arteta’s being the most interested in his services, to such a degree. who could spend up to 90 million euros to meet the figures demanded by Brentford for the sale of their star, who could be activated again in mid-January and could do so playing for the Gunners.
#Arsenal #ready #market #madness #Ivan #Toney