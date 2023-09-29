pictures

The recently discovered comet Nishimura was hit by a potential coronal mass ejection (CME) after surviving a close encounter with the sun. The unexpected collision, which briefly knocked off the comet’s tail, was captured by a NASA probe camera. In footage captured by NASA’s Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO-A) probe, the column of plasma hit Nishimura and “stirred” the comet’s tail, the trail of dust and gas that had been swept away by the comet at cause of the sun, before completely peeling it off, said Karl Battams, an astrophysicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory who created the video of the event (shown above). Comet Nishimura, also known as C/2023 P1, was first discovered hurtling rapidly toward the sun on August 12 by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura. Its steep initial trajectory suggested it might be an interstellar object, such as ‘Oumuamua or Comet 2I/Borisov, leaving the solar system after performing a slingshot maneuver around the sun. However, subsequent observations revealed that the comet originated from the Oort Cloud, a reservoir of comets and other icy objects beyond the orbit of Neptune, and has a highly elliptical orbit that brings it into the inner solar system about every 430 years.



01:15