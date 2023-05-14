London (Reuters)

Arsenal suffered a new blow in its quest to win the English Premier League title, and lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion, after a modest display, to pave the way towards the coronation of Manchester City.

After a goalless first half, Arsenal fell behind with a goal scored by Julio Enciso in the 51st minute, then substitute Deniz Ondav added the second goal in the 86th minute, and Parvis Estupinian finished the goals in stoppage time.

Arsenal’s balance froze at 81 points from 36 games and remained in second place, four points behind leaders Manchester City, who won 3-0 over Everton earlier today, and only played 35 games. City needs one victory to retain the title.

Brighton jumped to sixth place with 58 points from 34 games and strongly revived their hopes of qualifying for the European Championship next season.