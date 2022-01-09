Substitute Louis Graban scored the game’s only goal, after a cross from Ryan Yates in the 83rd minute, to make Forrest the surprise.

Arsenal appeared modestly, and did not do much in front of the organization of the Forrest team, which will meet with Leicester City in the fourth round.

Michael Arteta’s team, who faces Liverpool in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final next week, did not take a shot towards the goal, and was eliminated in the third round of the competition against Forrest, as happened in the 2017-2018 season.

At Anfield, Liverpool, who started the match with a second-tier squad grafted on to some of the main players, overcame their failure with a goal against their second-class guest, Shrewsbury, scored by Daniel Odoh (27), before responding with four equal goals over the two halves.

Cade Gordon (34), Brazilian Fabinho (44 penalty kick, 90 +3) and his compatriot Roberto Firmino (78) alternately scored Liverpool goals.

The match witnessed the return of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp to the bench of the reserve players, after he was absent from the last match against Chelsea, after he was infected with the Corona virus.