Osasuna is reborn at the expense of a Cádiz that is still inert. Those from Arrasate won again almost three months later (2-0), with goals from Budimir and Barja. The yellows, who have the gift of reviving the dead, continue on their black path and squandering options against direct rivals. The situation begins to be tragic in the team of the Silver Cup. The duel was marked by the needs of both, who had not won in the league since October (for Osasuna) and November (for Cádiz). To alleviate both crises, the two teams introduced new features in their eleven. Alkiza (Arrasate is still confined by COVID) opted for two forwards and Cervera chose to defend himself in defense trying to become strong from behind with three centrals, with Fali acting as a right back for most of the time, but with continuous help from Chapela.

The game started leaden. Osasuna with possession, but without much depth; while Cádiz waited for the rival. The usual script. Until minute 25, the game was little or not at all attractive and only left us some detail of Rubén García. Cádiz had some arrival in the form of two corners that did not end in anything. Before 30 ‘Osasuna began to find more holes in the crowded yellow defense. Moncayola first, volley from outside the area; Y Budimir after, with the head from within it, they began to notify a Cádiz that with the passing of the minutes he was closing himself in his area and without hints of change.

Everything good about last season has disappeared and each game of the yellows seems to be based on trying to concede as little as possible and wait for the inspiration of the one who plays in point; Or what is the same, go 0-0 and see what happens in attack. The problem is that Cádiz does not defend as before, it has many mistakes behind and today victories seem like a thing of the past. The evidence came in 38 ‘, in a play in which Kike was ready to send a ball to Budimir with a donut that made Chust confide in it. The Cádiz defender was slow and the Croatian launched himself with everything to score the first of the party. The never ending tale for the yellows.

The future was not going to be much better for Cádiz. In the resumption Barja would put land in the middle with a goal to say the least comical. A semi-fallow shot by Budimir from inside the area reached Barja, who after finishing in the first instance and later a stop by Ledesma, hit the ball in the face of the player himself to establish the 2-0. The reaction of the yellows was that there was no reaction. Cervera then introduced Andone, a player who does not count, in search of the impossible.

Osasuna, for his part, lived on income but without risks behind, in one of the most placid victories that are remembered. Given that Andone’s entry did not change anything, Cervera put Osmajic (another forward), but the problem is that there is no option to get balls to the battering rams. This Cádiz needs a lot of work in the form of signings at the winter market. Something different that can make you change your face, or the situation will become irremediable in a few days. In the case of Osasuna, these three points allow him to breathe in the table and get away from the relegation places.