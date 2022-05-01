Arsenal won again and is already in third place in the Premier League. The 1-2 win against West Ham United leaves them with 63 points in fourth place, just three below Chelsea. With four games to go until the end of the season, Mikel Arteta has managed to relaunch his team, which completed a very sober victory against the hammers. The stopped ball unbalanced the balance in the London Stadium, where Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes were the scorers.

Despite not starting off on the best foot, Arsenal found it 0-1 in the 38th minute, when Holding towered over Lanzini from a corner and headed in a corner cross. But West Ham He responded quickly and with great danger in another corner kick: Declan Rice turned his neck and demanded the best answer from Aaron Ramsdale, who touched the ball before it was spit out by the crossbar. The header was the culmination of a great first half of Ricewho got tired of stealing balls in the middle of the gunner field, but the one who made the tie was Jarrod Bowens.

The striker hammer volleyed and his shipment touched Gabriel. Some time later, in 1954, the Brazilian central defender Arsenal would have the opportunity to redeem himself with a goal that made it 1-2. Gabriel Martinelli he picked up a new corner kick with his glove, and instead of shooting on goal, he released a center full of intention to the head of Gabrielwho threw himself with everything to overcome Fabianski. The game continued just as restless, but not even the bad drool of Benrahma nor that of Nketiah added more goals to the final scoreboard.