An unexpected development arises in the case of closure of eSports and LAN rooms throughout Italy, given that the Led groupfrom which the provision of the Customs Agency and State Monopolies was triggered, would also have the intention of introduce PCs and consoles into their rooms game.

After the exposure to ADM Lombardia, a questioned by Sergio MilesiCEO of the Led group, which manages rooms with “coin-operated devices that allow cash winnings”, or slot rooms and the like, to introduce the possibility of practicing “eSports” and “electronic sports” on competitive video games in its premises.

To recap: In recent days, Milesi had presented a exhibited at the Customs and State Monopolies Agencyin which he pointed out that the new eSports and LAN rooms, that is essentially places where users can devote themselves to video games on PCs and consoles, paying an entrance price, were not regulated on the front of any cash winnings.

The eSport Palace in Bergamo

Accepting the request, the ADM blocked all the rooms of this type, leaving only any connected bars active, waiting to find a possible regulation of these activities or to evaluate their work in the area in question.

However, what seemed like a simple ploy for block competitionis proving to be a way for Led itself to test the waters, given that the new ruling presented in recent days makes it clear how Milesi’s group intends to devote itself to those activities that it has just blocked.

As stated in the text of the document presented to ADM, the company intends to “expand its offer by creating a space within its premises where install stations PCs, driving simulators and other equipment made available to customers to practice “esports” “electronic sports” on competitive video games “.

The document goes into great detail, talking about the possibility of setting up areas with PCs and consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, allowing users to use these platforms upon payment of a fixed price for access to the station. These may be based on games such as RTS, MOBA, FPS, Battle Royale, trading card games and sports video games, reportedly.

It is also interesting to note that in the interpello the idea is put forward that Led Srl does not need to obtain a clearance for commissioning of these new activities and that it is not even necessary to pay the tax on entertainment, given the regularity of all the devices for the “lawful game” as referred to in the dedicated articles of the TULPS.

At this point, the ADM has 90 days to respond to the request of Milesi and his company and the developments of the matter will be interesting to follow also to see how the situation of the other eSports halls will evolve, which in the meantime must remain closed.