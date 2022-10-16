The Gunners suffer but pass by measure; Arteta is still celebrating. White goals for Ten Hag, West Ham catches Southampton again

Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Stronger than everything. Also of a current jump that sends the referee technological systems into a tailspin and stops the game for 40 ‘just 69 seconds after the kick-off. Arsenal also wins Leeds and confirms first of the class in the Premier, with 27 points and 9th success in 10 games. The winning goal was signed by Saka in the 35th minute, taking advantage of a gift from Rodrigo that started the action. Arteta’s team suffers at Elland Road, risks big in the 64th minute when Bamford kicks a penalty awarded by the Var for a Saliba hand. And he risks even more in the 92nd minute, when the referee concedes a penalty to Leeds and expels Gabriel, decisions that are both overturned by the Var. In the end, Arsenal conquer a new victory and continue their march to the top of the standings. Victory is what Leeds is missing right now, who have no longer cheered after the 3-0 home win against Chelsea on 21 August. This with Arsenal is the sixth game in a row without success, the second consecutive defeat that makes the classification even more difficult: Leeds now have 9 points in 9 games, in the middle of the relegation zone. See also The most outstanding Argentines of the Champions League week

Aston Villa-Chelsea 0-2 – The magic continues. Potter’s Chelsea wins for the fifth consecutive match between Premier and Champions and for the fourth does not collect a goal, confirming the change of gear with the new coach. The heroes of the 2-0 at Aston Villa that brings the Blues to 19 in the standings in 9 games (consolidated fourth place) are Mason Mount, author of a brace, and the goalkeeper Kepa, decisive with his saves in the first time to keep guests ahead. For Aston Villa it is the first stop after 4 useful results: the team stops at 9 points in the standings after 10 games and Steven Gerrard’s bench is increasingly at risk. Mount unlocks already at 6 ‘taking advantage of a sensational mistake by Mings, who in the center of the area postpones a headache leaving the field free to the Blues playmaker for his first goal of the season. Then begins the Kepa show, which with 6 decisive saves and the help of the woods keeps Chelsea ahead. Potter rebalances the team in the second half by inserting Azpilicueta and Koulibaly, Aston Villa drops and at 65 ‘collects the goal, again with Mount who hits the mark this time with a splendid free-kick. Potter becomes the first Chelsea manager after Sarri to win his first three outings in the Premier League. See also Women's Tri finishes runner-up in the CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup

Manchester United-Newcastle 0-0 – No goals at Old Trafford in the match between a team that constantly has to prove that they belong to the Premier League elite and one that aims to get inside. United, with Cristiano Ronaldo ineffective at the center of the attack and furious at being replaced in the 59th minute, equalized for the first time this season and went without a goal in the Premier for the first time in two months, controls the game but is not concrete in the goal area. Ten Hag’s team climbs to 16 points in the standings in 9 games and prepares for their hellish week which includes comparisons with Tottenham (Wednesday) and Chelsea (Saturday). Newcastle increased their unbeaten streak to 5 but slowed down after two consecutive victories.

Southampton 1-1 West Ham – No goals from Scamacca, no West Ham win. What had become a rule in the last two days of the Premier League does not apply to Southampton, where the blue remains dry and his team draws, interrupting the two-game winning streak. West Ham close to 60% possession and close with 22 shots, but only on three occasions Moyes’ team (who now have 11 points in 10 games) hit the target. An important point for Southampton, who closed a streak of 4 defeats and rose to 8 points in 10 games. The hosts took the lead in the 20 ‘with Perraud but in the 42’ Bella-Kotchap lost through injury. West Ham attacked and found the equalizer in the 64th minute with Captain Rice, who slipped a remote-controlled right foot from the edge of the area. The result no longer changes. See also Cougars vs. Toluca: The university students qualify for the league in an agonizing way

