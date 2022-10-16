The Brazilian president and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro, was at the center of criticism this Saturday, after statements went viral in which he said he had entered the house for Venezuelan minors that he found in a corner.

His words caused a stir on the networks, where they came to call him a pedophile, provoking the anger of the president, who came out this Sunday morning to defend himself in a live broadcast.

(Also read: Brazil: former president Lula da Silva is accused of having ‘a pact with the devil’)

The president’s statements came when he reiterated his speech that Brazil could become a Venezuela if former progressive president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wins the presidency.

Photo: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Bolsonaro’s statements

The president said that during a motorcycle ride through a neighboring community of Brasilia he saw some Venezuelan girls, 14 and 15 years old, and that when he saw that “pintou um clima” -something like that there was attraction in the Brazilian popular language-, he asked to enter his house.

“I stopped the motorcycle on a corner, I took off my helmet and I looked at some girls, three, four, pretty, 14, 15 years old, dressed up on a Saturday in a community. I saw that they were similar. I painted a climate, I came back. ‘¿ Can I enter your house?’

(You can read: Elections in Brazil: why has Bolsonaroism gained ground in the country?)

“There were about 15, 20 girls on that Saturday morning getting ready. All Venezuelans. And I ask: pretty girls of 14, 15 years getting ready on a Saturday, for what? To earn a living. Do you want that for your daughter that we are you listening now?” he added.

The statements went viral on social networks and criticism multiplied from Lula’s environment. “Disgusting”, “pedophile”, were just some of the comments from Internet users in social networks and this last qualifier became a trend on Twitter.

O canalha do Bolsonaro fala that “PINTOU UM CLIMA” between him and a 14-year-old kid when he visited Brasília (the former president). ASSISTAM and veja or that Bolsonaro fala of a child of 14 years! pic.twitter.com/Hq8DBqsS9B — Jones Manoel – YouTube: Jones Manoel (@jonesmanoel_PCB) October 15, 2022

The president of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, described Bolsonaro as “depraved” and “criminal” in a tweet, while Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, coordinator of the former president’s campaign, expressed his “disgust “.

On his side, Rosangela ‘Janja’ da Silva, wife of former President Lula, expressed her “indignation.”

Bolsonaro defends himself

The situation provoked Bolsonaro’s anger and made him get out of bed this Sunday to make a live broadcast in which he accused the Workers’ Party (PT), Lula’s formation, of causing the stir on the networks and misrepresenting his statements.

“The PT has crossed all limits. They have been talking about barbarities recently (…) they get into my private life, they do barbarism. Now they have made one that has crossed all limits,” Bolsonaro said.

In the broadcast, which took place shortly after midnight and lasted about 10 minutes, the far-right leader explained that the comment he made sought to show his indignation with situations like the one he saw with those “humble and well-groomed girls” “who fled the famine of their country” and are struggling to make a living.

(Also: Bolsonaro: ‘The change could be worse; look at Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela’)

“I have always fought pedophilia, I have always opposed the Venezuelan regime, I painstakingly accompany the suffering of the families who left Venezuela for Brazil,” he said.

Bolsonaro, who said “shocked” and outraged.

He also said that he visited the house where the Venezuelan adolescents were accompanied by other people and that the situation, which occurred two years ago, was broadcast live by his team and later reported by CNN.

Bolsonaro’s Communications Minister, Fábio Faria, denounced on Twitter that “the PT is appealing to all kinds of baseness”, and called for the intervention of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to combat “false news” and “distortion” of the statements .

(You can read: Brazil: Bolsonaro questions the result of Sunday’s vote for the first time)

Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the president, assured that his father “was always a strong fighter against pedophilia.”

Lula and Bolsonaro will meet in the second round of the presidential elections on October 30. The latest poll, released on Friday by the Datafolha firm, indicates that the former trade unionist has 49% of the voting intentions, compared to 44% for the far-right.

*With information from AFP and EFE

