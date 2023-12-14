Thursday, December 14, 2023, 12:45



The president of the PP of Cartagena and mayor of the municipality Noelia Arroyo will meet next Monday with the Board of Directors of her party to propose holding a local congress in the first weeks of 2024. The objective of this meeting will be to elect the president, the members of the board of directors and the executive committee, as well as establishing the strategic lines of the party's political activity in the coming years.

Arroyo, who will run for re-election, considered that “once the electoral processes have been overcome and now that we have given Cartagena a stable government and its first budgets of the legislature, it is time for the popular people of Cartagena to strengthen our organization to serve better.” to Cartagena and its interests.

The president of the PP in the port city since October 2022 explained that “in recent months the Popular Party has managed to win the local elections, the mayor of Cartagena, the presidency of the 12 neighborhood councils and promote victory in the general elections of the PP, which in Cartagena won 40% of the votes. The Board of Directors on Monday will approve the holding of this congress and the date of celebration. The decision will then be endorsed by the Regional Executive Committee.