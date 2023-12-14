Thursday, December 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Homicides | The investigation into the murder of a four-year-old child was completed: the child had been treated badly for a long time

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Homicides | The investigation into the murder of a four-year-old child was completed: the child had been treated badly for a long time

The child's mother and stepfather are suspected of murder.

Police has completed the investigation into the suspected murder of a four-year-old child. The murder took place last summer in Joensuu.

The child's mother and stepfather have been in custody since June on suspicion of murder.

The authorities found a 4-year-old child lifeless in a private apartment in Joensuu's Rantakylä in June. He had a considerable amount of external injuries.

The child's mother and stepfather were arrested from the apartment.

Now according to the completed preliminary investigation, burns and various bruises were found on the child.

Based on the medical examiner's statement, the injuries were caused by external violence. The child has died as a result of those injuries.

According to the police, the child has been treated badly even before the suspected murder. It has been about violence to some extent, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Petri Tirronen.

The head of the investigation does not say in more detail what kind of events led to the violence and homicide.

See also  Athletics World Championships | Sipponen and Vanninen open the Finnish Day of the WC Budapest - HS follows

A suspected drug crime has also been investigated in the preliminary investigation. The police suspect that the child's mother embezzled narcotic drugs from her close circle. The mother and stepfather are suspected of passing on the drugs in question.

“It's not a very extensive operation. Materials have been forwarded to a narrow group of people,” Tirronen says.

Criminal suspicions will now be transferred to prosecution. The district court has previously ordered that any charges must be filed by December 29 at the latest.

The Central Criminal Police is investigating whether the authorities have been guilty of negligence in the case.

#Homicides #investigation #murder #fouryearold #child #completed #child #treated #badly #long #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
President of the Judicial Council of Ecuador is arrested in an operation against corruption and trafficking

President of the Judicial Council of Ecuador is arrested in an operation against corruption and trafficking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result