The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, took advantage of the meeting held this Monday with the older Nazarene women of recent years to praise the role of the female brotherhood and the fact that an increasing number of women occupy positions of responsibility and organization in the brotherhoods. The call, held at the Town Hall, was attended by nineteen women who had the honor of being named with that distinction in the last 25 years. Arroyo also highlighted that more than a quarter of the Governing Boards of the Brotherhoods and Groups are made up of women.

The councilor thanked them for their work “not only as mothers and wives of penitents and bearers, but for everything they contribute to Holy Week.” She presented them with a four-color floral detail, which represents the colors of the four Cartagena brotherhoods. And she announced that the public lighting will be turned on 15 minutes earlier to compensate for the absence of light due to the cloudiness expected for these days.