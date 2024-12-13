The Civil Guard has arrested a man in Valverde de La Virgen (León) who left the road with his car, refused to take an alcohol and drug test, tried to attack the officers and, in the middle of the police station, he was denounced by his partner for mistreatment.

The events took place in the early morning of December 8, when the Armed Institute received a call from a citizen warning of the departure and overturning of a vehicle in the vicinity of the N-120, in the aforementioned municipal area.

After being followed by the Traffic Patrol in order to provide assistance, the driver of the vehicle refused to take the alcohol and drug test, trying to leave the scene. The civil guards present told him that he could not leave and he he started insulting them “increasing their aggressiveness.”

Before the arrival of several patrols in support, he continued with his attitude and came to assault one of the officerswhich led to his arrest for attacking an agent of the authority, in addition to his refusal to carry out the relevant required tests.

The author, with numerous criminal records, ended up being arrested moments later for the crime of injuries and habitual abuse of your partner sentimental, after a complaint was made by the victim while he was in police custody. Citizen Security units of the Civil Guard participated in this arrest with the support of members of the National Police from the San Andrés del Rabanedo police station (León).