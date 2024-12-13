Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán says goodbye to its greatest legend this Saturday in an official match. and that he Seville – Celticcorresponding to the 17th day of LaLigait will be the last meeting of Jesús Navas as a professional footballer in Nervión. An event that few will want to miss and that is set for the 6:30 p.m.. With more than 700 games behind him in the team of his life, the still Sevilla captain has decided to hang up his boots after more than two decades in the elite.

Sevilla arrives at this league clash after links two consecutive matches at home without losing: 1-0 against Rayo and 1-1 against Osasuna. For its part, Celta has not won the domestic championship as a visitor since matchday 9when he did it against Las Palmas (0-1); Since then – early October – the Vigo team has had two defeats away from home in LaLiga (3-0 in Leganés and 3-1 against Espanyol) and a draw (2-2 against Betis).

Sevilla’s possible lineup against Celta

García Pimienta recovers only one cash for this last match of the year 2024. Thus, the Nervionense coach can once again count on Sambi Lokongawhile they remain low the injured Ejuke, Nianzou and Pedrosawho have recently joined Sowdue to a myofascial injury in the adductor longus of his left thigh. «I’m not going to say if at the beginning, but Jesús Navas is going to play against Celta. I would like it not to be the last game and for me to have minutes at the Bernabéu. “He deserves to say goodbye to a stage like that,” commented the Catalan coach in the press conference prior to this Sevilla – Celta.

Sevilla FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Gudelj, Kike Salas; Saúl, Sambi Lokonga, Juanlu; Jesús Navas, Lukebakio and Isaac.

With respect to the match against Atlético de Madrid (4-3) last Sunday, there could be several changes in the Sevilla eleven, starting with the goal, with the return of Nyland to ownership. I would also return to the starting lineup Sambi Lonkongaafter overcoming some discomfort, as well as Jesus Navas.









Celta’s possible lineup against Sevilla

Celta will also face this LaLiga match in Nervión with casualties. Specifically, they are Fer López, Manquillo and Jailson -all three due to injury- the players that Claudio Giráldez will not have available. “There is still much room for improvement. “We are in a permanent process of adaptation to the rival we face but, above all, of belief in our way of playing,” commented the coach during the previous press conference about his team’s performance this season.

Celtic of Vigo

Guaita; Mingueza, Javi Rodríguez, Starfelt, Marcos Alonso, Hugo Álvarez; Fran Beltrán, Ilaix Moriba; Iago Aspas, Swedberg and Borja Iglesias.

Giráldez would propose an eleven almost identical to the one he started last day against Mallorca; the novelty would be in the inclusion of Iago Aspas as a starterin place of the injured Fer López.