A man was arrested in Ceutí after leading a police chase from Murcia in which he hit a patrol car. Local Police officers stopped the motorist when they observed him make a prohibited turn on Juan de Borbón avenue in the capital.

At that moment, sources from the body explained, the driver started a flight that took him to Ceutí. In his persecution agents of the Local Police of Murcia, Ceutí and Lorquí were implicated as well as members of the Civil Guard. As the sources specified, the vehicle in which he was traveling was listed as stolen.