Dubai Police called on drivers to take precautions and caution on the roads due to the rainy weather conditions that dominate the country during this period, appealing to drivers to follow all preventive measures and fully abide by traffic laws and regulations, reduce speeds, leave a sufficient safety distance in these circumstances, and not get busy with anything other than the road.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, warned drivers and road users of the expected changes in weather conditions and forecasts of winds and precipitation of varying intensity.

He pointed out the need to exercise caution and reduce speed on external roads, in addition to ensuring the safety of all parts of the vehicle including its engine, tires, brakes, wipers, and lighting, in addition to not stopping suddenly without giving a sign indicating that, with the importance of leaving a sufficient distance behind The vehicle in front, adherence to the use of the seat belt, and not using phones to take pictures or being occupied with other than the road.

He noted the need to reduce speed and pay attention at curves, in low areas and on open roads, due to the possibility of pools of water gathering in those areas. He stressed the need to use warning signals in the event of a vehicle breakdown, while working to move it outside the precincts of the road, in order not to obstruct traffic or be exposed to traffic accidents. Colonel Juma bin Suwaidan cautioned drivers to check the weather conditions through the various media.