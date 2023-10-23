The Local Police of Cartagena arrested an individual this weekend for an alleged crime of exhibitionism when he was caught masturbating inside an ATM on Paseo Alfonso XIII in the presence of a man who was accompanied by his minor daughter.

This is one of the interesting interventions carried out by the Cartagena Local Police last weekend, according to municipal sources in a statement.

Among other actions, the Local Police arrested a 53-year-old woman for allegedly attacking her 56-year-old partner last Friday on Paseo Sorrento in the Santa Ana residential area.

Thanks to the warning from a security guard, a witness to the events, the agents arrested the woman for an alleged crime of domestic violence for attacking her partner.

According to the account of the events, the alleged aggressor was driving her car when she located her partner and began throwing objects at him from inside the vehicle. As soon as she got out of the car, the woman continued scratching and hitting her face.

Regarding gender violence, agents from the Cartagena City Council initiated proceedings for an alleged crime of violating a man’s sentence. He had a restraining order for gender violence, which he breached by going to the home of his ex-partner in a town in the Alumbres district.

The person involved fled before the arrival of the Local Police unit and is currently under arrest.

The Local Police recalled that by calling 016 you can request advice on the available resources and the rights of victims of gender violence, as well as legal advice, with assistance in 53 languages ​​and a service adapted to possible situations of disability. The call leaves no trace on the bill, although it must be manually deleted from the mobile phone record.

The Cartagena City Council also has a Center for Attention to Victims of Gender Violence (CAVI). The human team that comprises it offers psychological support, social and legal advice. It is located in the La Milagrosa building, located on Sor Francisca Armendáriz street. His phone number is ‘968-128820’.