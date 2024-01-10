Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:54



A driver who was traveling in the wrong direction on the RM-15, the Northwest-Río Mula highway, was arrested this Tuesday night after testing positive for a drug test, according to the Civil Guard. The driver was intercepted around 11:00 p.m., when he was traveling near the municipality of Murcia heading towards Caravaca de la Cruz.

According to sources from the Civil Traffic Guard, the young man was 'hunted' in time and did not cause any road accidents. However, the agents subsequently subjected him to a drug test, in which he tested positive, for which he was arrested.