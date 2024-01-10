Washington stops arming Taiwan, does not support its independence, and respects the one-China principle. The Chinese Ministry of Defense asked this, underlining that it does not intend to make “any concessions on this issue” during a working meeting in Washington between officials of the Chinese Office for International Military Cooperation and the US Department of Defense. United. On the same occasion, Chinese officials expressed their desire to maintain “solid and stable” military relations to their American counterparts.

The United States reiterated its commitment to both the “one China” policy and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“The United States must take China's concerns seriously and make efforts to contribute to strengthening military relations,” read a statement from China's Defense Ministry.

Beijing therefore urged the United States to reduce its military presence and 'provocations' in the South China Sea, while the US delegation underlined “the importance of respecting freedom of navigation on the high seas” in reference to the latest tensions by Chinese ships and Philippine ships.

Washington also said it will continue to operate flights and navigate maritime routes “safely and responsibly” in accordance with international laws.