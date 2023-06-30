Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:02



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Murcia Local Police arrested a man in the Guadalupe district for allegedly going to his ex-partner’s house and knocking on the door until breaking the frame, sources from the aforementioned Corps informed Europa Press. The man did not physically assault the victim.

Citizen Security teams and agents based in La Raya were mobilized to the scene of the events, who arrested the individual as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of gender violence. “We continue working to guarantee the protection of victims of gender violence,” said the Local Police on their Twitter account.