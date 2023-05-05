Jagoba Arrasate assumes that Osasuna will need to achieve excellence to beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final to be played on Saturday at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville and understands that at this point there are no secrets between the two teams. «Carlo is a specialist in winning finals. We have more than analyzed. What we want is for each one to give the best version of him. We have a clear game plan. The only option to win is to play a perfect game, rather than surprise the rival,” said the Berriatúa coach at the press conference he offered the day before what will be the most important game in the history of the Navarrese club.

“We are calm and very much looking forward to tomorrow’s game,” said Arrasate, who welcomes the final as a reward for the good work done during the five years he has led Osasuna but is far from satisfied. «When they believe in one, you can give your best. Then there is the work of the players, we have a fantastic squad. Luckily we have managed to spend five years in the club and this is to culminate that with a final, but we are not satisfied, “explained the Biscayan, who understands that the best thing is to give normality to the appointment, but without” ignoring the significance of the game. . “We have to give the best version of Osasuna, but also unite the enthusiasm of the people,” he reviewed.

Arrasate wants to see an intrepid team, but he is aware of the size of the rival he will face on Saturday and the need to minimize his abilities. «We have to be brave and take Osasuna’s virtues to their maximum splendor. If it’s an open match, our chances of winning are greatly reduced, so we’ll try to make Real Madrid uncomfortable”, recounted the Osasuna coach who encouraged the red-and-white parish to enjoy the moment because it is “historic hours”, but he He implored that from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday he behaves like player number twelve. “We’re going to need them,” he said.

The Osasuna coach assured that in this type of match it is not necessary to send additional motivational messages to the team. “Just seeing the crowded stands is enough. People are aware of the game that is tomorrow,” said the Biscayan, who envisions David García lifting the Cup.

long match



To achieve this, he would not mind having to go into extra time. “We have four extensions and we wouldn’t mind playing another one or even on penalties,” Arrasate acknowledged, stressing the need to “raise the bar” against Real Madrid to “make things difficult for the opponent.”

Arrasate stressed that to win against Real Madrid it will be necessary the commitment and work in equal parts of all, both starters and substitutes. «I will try to be as fair as possible in getting the most competitive eleven possible tomorrow. But it is impossible to beat Madrid with eleven players, we will need the five or six to come out later”, he commented.

He appealed to the balance between defense and attack when asked about the role that Rubén Peña and Abde could play in the final. «Our strength is in the group. We need a choral defense to stop all of Madrid’s arguments and in attack we need that daring that those players have, “dissected Arrasate, who believes that, whatever happens in La Cartuja, Osasunism has already won. “The value of that feeling of belonging is incalculable. We already have that victory, but we are not conformists, we want more. We know what we have in front of us, but if we play our game we can have options », he stressed.