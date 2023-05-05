













Hogwarts Legacy has already exceeded 15 million copies sold and one billion dollars | EarthGamer

David Zaslav, current CEO of the company, spoke about this milestone of Hogwarts Legacy. He also stressed that these sales could increase with the launch of the title on Xbox One and PS4. These versions arrive precisely this May 5th.

It should be noted that this might not be the last sales boost the title will have. Since it is planned that its version of Nintendo Switch will arrive on July 25. So we will most likely see growth for the next report from Warner Bros.

We recommend you: Hogwarts Legacy: Some rumors suggest that a sequel is already in development

Curiously, this news comes after the rumor of a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy emerged. With such numbers, it is not so unreasonable to think that they have launched a sequel so soon. Did you expect this game to be such a success?

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is a video game that takes place within the magical world introduced in Harry Potter. Here we take control of a student with an uncanny ability to see a type of ancient magic. Which puts him in the middle of a conflict between goblins and humans.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

In addition to the main story, players can take part in many additional activities. Not to mention, your map is packed with great varied exploration opportunities, be it on foot, hippogriff, or broomstick. Have you already given it a chance?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.