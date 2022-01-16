During the last episode of the GF VIP, the twists really kept the tension of the viewers high. Finally, the moment has come that all reality fans have been waiting for for a long time. His wife came in straight-legged Alex Belli, Delia Duran. After what happened between her husband and Soleil Rises, Duran definitely has a poisoned tooth.

Source GF Vip study

We cannot underestimate the latest statements of the model, before her entry into the house to Alfonso Signorini: “I talked to Alex, since you still don’t understand everything I have suffered in these 4 months, let’s take a break, I need my time”. This was a great preamble to the confrontation aired live on TV on channel five, in the latest episode of GF Vip.

A few steps before crossing the red door, Delia has one final clarification at a distance with Beautiful who advises her to live this experience without limits. “Be yourself, live, play, fight for who we are, for who you are. Enter that house, expose yourself ”. The model, however, seems to have another goal: “Know that if you want to recover this relationship, you have to win me back”.

Source GF Vip study

A question and answer that between the two spouses that would seem to have no end: “But I can’t do anything from the outside, I can only sit still. You were here with me, instead you went inside “. Then the long-awaited meeting. The first to welcome the new competitor is Soleil, to whom Delia dedicates these first words: “I did not come here to quarrel with you, nor to come against you, to speak with you, with everyone. I’m here, we’ll have time to talk, right now I want to enjoy the house, all of you, the rest doesn’t interest me “.

Then he concludes: “I’m not here to fight. Since you said you were a consistent person, Alex told me everything that happened under the covers. Now you say it “. Soleil to the clash, replies with equal force: “I tried to explain to you as a woman that there was nothing, there was a moment of disarray between us, it is sure that the emotions have altered, there was no intention of having anything else. I now see a television farce, I don’t know if you prepared it before, I think there is a much more intense relationship between me and Alex than in your marriage “.