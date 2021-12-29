Schwarzenegger and Shriver have four children together: Katherine (32), Christina (30), Patrick (28) and Christopher (24). When it turned out that the actor had fathered an illegitimate son with the couple’s housekeeper, Maria decided to keep the credit to herself and file for divorce. The son, 24-year-old Joseph Baena, has been officially recognized by Schwarzenegger.

After the confession, his ex-wife’s confidence was gone. Although the two have always remained on good terms, there was no longer a reconciliation, which Arnold had hoped for a while, Entertainment Tonight reports. The divorce has been finalized by a private judge and details about the division of their joint assets have not been released.

Arnold and Maria met in 1977 and married in 1986 in Hyannis, Massachusetts, where the Kennedys’ family home is. Shriver’s mother Eunice was a sister of former President John F. Kennedy.

#Arnold #Schwarzenegger #divorce #finally #official #ten #years