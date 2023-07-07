Italian politics says goodbye to one of the last symbols of Christian Democracy. He disappeared in his home in Rome at the age of 97 Arnaldo Forlani former prime minister, a position he held from October 18, 1980 to June 28, 1981, and twice secretary of the Christian Democrats. Forlani, born in Pesaro on 8 December 1925 and graduated in law from the University of Urbino, was elected to the Chamber of Deputies for the first time in May 1958. Ten years later he became Minister of State Investments in the first Rumor government.

In November 1969 he was elected secretary of the DC by a very large majority and held his position until June 1973. His secretariat was characterized by the choice of ‘centrality’ as the party’s political line over ‘extremism’. Between 1974 and 1979 Forlani was defense minister and then foreign minister in the governments chaired by Aldo Moro and Giulio Andreotti. From October 1980 to June 1981 he presided over a quadripartite center-left government, which had to deal with the emergency of the earthquake in Irpinia and the kidnappings of Giovanni D’Urso and Ciro Cirillo.

The government fell following the scandal of the P2 Masonic lodge, in which politicians, financiers and high military leaders were involved. Forlani was re-elected secretary of the Christian Democrats in February 1989 for his acknowledged mediation skills and good relations with Bettino Craxi and the PSI. In 1992 he was nominated by the party for the presidency of the Republic but his race was stopped by the snipers. He later resigned as party leader. In 1993 his interrogation by the prosecutor Antonio Di Pietro in the context of the trial of the financier Sergio Cusani was one of the moments that most characterized the Tangentopoli affair from the media point of view.