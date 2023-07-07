Through a new teaser trailer, the developers of AEW: Fight Forever have presented a new mode for the game called Stadium Stampede. In short, it is a battle royale style mode. You can see the video below.
The trailer shows 30 wrestlers battling it out in a large stadium, filled with weapons and other items. As the match progresses, the area in which fighters can fight shrinks, eventually pushing all players into the center. A release date for the Stadium Stampede mode has not been indicated, but THQ has confirmed that it will be free to download.
AEW: Fight Forever and the battle royale
It is no wonder that a game that is not typically battle royale offers a mode inspired by this category of games. Battle royales have been one of the top games for many years. In the case of AEW: Fight Forever, the battle royale mode seems to partly condition the view, which switches to third person and is closer than the classic one.
In our review of AEW: Fight Forever we explained to you how it is a fun game but with various technical limitations.
