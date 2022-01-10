Thanks to a leak reported on ResetEra we can find out the first details on Armored Core 6, title of FromSoftware whose development has not been made official at the moment.

The user Red Liquorice has indeed reported a series of images covered by watermarks and some plot and gameplay details for what should be the sixth installment of the franchise, which he would receive via a consumer survey likely released ahead of time by mistake.

Before leaving you with all the details, I remind you that since it is a leak, you have to take this news with a grain of salt, FromSoftware has not yet confirmed nor denied that it is truthful information. In fact, the software house has not yet officially declared that it is working on a new chapter of the saga, although it has released clues about it in 2019.

Let’s find out what has been leaked so far.

Armored Core 6 – First details Melange, an unknown substance that can drastically advance human society. In the past this substance has led to a cosmic-level catastrophe on the planet Bashtar, destroying the existence of its entire star system. After decades, a reaction to the Melange has been confirmed again on the planet Bashtar. In search of the substance that was thought to be lost forever various organizations, governments, cults and even members of mercenaries. And among them there will also be the protagonist. The title is a third-person shooter with mecha that will allow us to explore an immense map that represents a sci-fi universe characterized by dynamic action. We will have to face powerful enemies in both long-range and close-range battles thanks to the use of guns and swords. Key features A sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki – a unique worldbuilding with a deep history typical of FromSoftware games. Set on the planet Bashtar, which will still be devastated by the previous disaster.

– a unique worldbuilding with a deep history typical of FromSoftware games. Set on the planet Bashtar, which will still be devastated by the previous disaster. Huge game environments – the three-dimensional game map will be really huge, and will be perfectly proportioned with the size of our mecha. Inside the game there will be very dangerous enemies and truly unique situations.

– the three-dimensional game map will be really huge, and will be perfectly proportioned with the size of our mecha. Inside the game there will be very dangerous enemies and truly unique situations. The tension of ranged and close combat – within the game there will not only be remote combat with the use of guns, but also close battles in which we will be able to use swords and shields. Choose your attack and defense tactics as you try to survive enemy attacks.

– within the game there will not only be remote combat with the use of guns, but also close battles in which we will be able to use swords and shields. Choose your attack and defense tactics as you try to survive enemy attacks. Three-dimensional dynamic action – the dynamic system of three-dimensional movements is something that no human could replicate. We will be able to move freely within the game map thanks to the potential of our mech.

– the dynamic system of three-dimensional movements is something that no human could replicate. We will be able to move freely within the game map thanks to the potential of our mech. Very high level of customization – reconfigure body parts and weapons to customize your mecha. We will be able to build a mecha capable of adapting to our style of play thanks to a deep customization system.

Source: ResetEra Street Gematsu