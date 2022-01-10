Airlines Air France and KLM will have an additional charge to pay for renewable fuel

So far, Finnair has not made a similar plan for the additional charge.

Airline group Air France KLM says it will add an additional charge of up to € 12 to the price of its airline tickets from Monday in connection with increasing the use of renewable aviation fuel.

The price of renewable aviation fuel, which is mainly made from used cooking oil and forest or agricultural waste, is often many times higher than that of regular aviation kerosene. The French-Dutch Air France KLM says it will replace 0.5-1% of its aviation fuel with renewable fuel.

Economy class ticket prices will be increased by 1–4 euros and business class prices will be increased by 1.5–12 euros depending on the length of the flight.

Additional charges will apply to flights from Air France, KLM and low-cost airline Transavia departing from France and the Netherlands. In addition, it is possible for customers to make a voluntary donation to promote the use of renewable aviation fuel.

Finn The airline Finnair has not yet made any similar plans, but its purpose is to offer new services related to reducing or compensating for flight emissions this year.

The pandemic period has slowed down the introduction of renewable aviation fuel, Finnair reports. The airline has been involved in the One World Alliance project to purchase renewable fuel from California, USA.

20-30% of airlines’ costs consist of fuel. According to Air France, the company is confident that the price of renewable aviation fuel will fall as more and more operators start using it.

Aircraft emissions can be significantly reduced with renewable aviation fuel. Under the law, which came into force at the beginning of the year, refueling aircraft in France must contain at least 1% renewable fuel. The share is set to increase to 5% by 2030.

So far, the introduction of renewable aviation fuel has been slow due to high prices and also low production. Of the 360 ​​billion liters of fuel used by the aviation industry in 2019, less than 0.1 per cent was renewable aviation fuel.

Aviation is responsible for 2.5 to 3% of global CO2 emissions. The industry aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.