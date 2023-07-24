Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubiconis the new game in development by From Software and, recently, the official release date was revealed: August 25th.

With the release approaching, they keep coming up many rumors on the modes and features of the world’s most loved mech game: today’s news comes directly from Japan.

In the Subreddit dedicated to the Armored Core series, a user reported some photos taken of what appears to be the back of the package of the game in its Japanese version.

One detail in particular has piqued the attention of fans: the presence of an icon that would indicate the existence of a PVP mode for up to 6 players.

If the image turned out to be authentic, we would have revealed the identity of the mode in PvP of Armored Core 6. The writing reported by the user also reports that there may be, in addition to the 6 players, as many as 3 spectators.

It will not, as stated by From Softwarea cooperative multiplayer gameplay: so let’s get ready not to look anyone in the face during our games of Armored Core 6.

We remind you that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is coming August 25, 2023 on the following platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC.