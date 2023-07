How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Swedish activist participated in a demonstration in the Port of Malmö, on June 19, against the use of fossil fuels | Photo: Zipi/EFE

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 20, was sentenced to pay a fine of SEK 2,500 (equivalent to R$ 1,145 at current exchange rates) in a trial held on Monday (24).

She was tried for disobeying police orders during a demonstration organized by the environmental NGO Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, which took place in the port of Malmö, located in her home country.

Protesters gathered on June 19 to criticize the use of fossil fuels and disrupted traffic at the oil terminal.

During the trial, she confirmed that she defied the military, under the justification that it was a cause of “climate emergency”. Despite confessing to the act of civil disobedience, she denied committing a crime.

With the conviction, part of the amount (1000 Swedish crowns, R$ 458) will be transferred to a fund dedicated to victims of crimes in the country, according to the news agency France Pressewho had access to the indictment document.